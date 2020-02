Former World Com CEO Bernie Ebbers Dies

EBBERS HAS DIED...FAMILY MEMBERS SAY HE PASSEDAWAY AT HISHOME IN BROOKHAVEN SUNDAY.EBBERS WAS RELEASED FROM PRISONINDECEMBER AFTER SERVING 13 YEARSOF HISSENTENCE FOR A MASSIVEACCOUNTING FRAUD .THE ATTORNEY WHO ARGUED FOREBBERSRELEASE SAYS ...EBBERS HEALTHWAS FAILINGWHEN HE WAS RELEASED.

"I AM BIASED 59 BUT HE SPENTOVER 13YEARS CERTAINLY THE LAST 13QUALITY YEARS THAT HE HAD3:07SO I DONT' BELEIVE ANYBODY CANLOOK AT THIS CASE AND THEPUNISHMENT MISTER EBBERSGOT AND BELIEVE HE GOT OFFEASILY."EBBERS WAS CONVICTED IN 20-05AND SENTENCED TO SERVE 25 YEARS.EBBERS WAS 78-YEARS- OLD.