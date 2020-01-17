Global  

Dr. Max Gomez Discusses Coronavirus Concerns

Dr. Max Gomez Discusses Coronavirus Concerns

Dr. Max Gomez Discusses Coronavirus Concerns

As concerns about the coronavirus outbreak grow, CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez spoke out about the disease.
