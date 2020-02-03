Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 3 In NYC Undergoing Testing For Coronavirus; Up To 100 Princeton University Students Self-Quarantine

3 In NYC Undergoing Testing For Coronavirus; Up To 100 Princeton University Students Self-Quarantine

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:59s - Published < > Embed
3 In NYC Undergoing Testing For Coronavirus; Up To 100 Princeton University Students Self-Quarantine

3 In NYC Undergoing Testing For Coronavirus; Up To 100 Princeton University Students Self-Quarantine

Health officials in New York say three patients are being tested for coronavirus.

As many as 100 students at Princeton University are also being evaluated for possible exposure.

They are under self-quarantine after recently visiting China.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

roundemrodeo

Dewatch RT @EndGameWW3: 3 In NYC Undergoing Testing For Coronavirus; Up To 100 Princeton University Students Self-Quarantine https://t.co/1746DI9inn 2 minutes ago

bnnhoward

Bonnie Howard 3 In NYC Undergoing Testing For Coronavirus; Up To 100 Princeton Univers... https://t.co/UAToqGBg9R via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

realhumanrights

R.E.A.L Human Rights #2019nCoV - #USA #NewYork - #NYC (population 8.5 million) is asking the @CDCgov to provide #NewYorkCity Public… https://t.co/VN2yR9ngeA 4 minutes ago

solon594bce

Matthew Kracht RT @TraderStef: @CrushTheStreet #coronavirus #2019nCoV - 3 In #NYC Undergoing Testing For Coronavirus; Up To 100 Princeton University Stude… 12 minutes ago

EndGameWW3

EndGameWW3 3 In NYC Undergoing Testing For Coronavirus; Up To 100 Princeton University Students Self-Quarantine https://t.co/1746DI9inn 17 minutes ago

TraderStef

TraderStef @CrushTheStreet #coronavirus #2019nCoV - 3 In #NYC Undergoing Testing For Coronavirus; Up To 100 Princeton Universi… https://t.co/IqSnKd1Yku 30 minutes ago

DesertTiamodms

DesertRider RT @NYTHealth: U.S. officials are taking the rare step of imposing a federal quarantine on the 195 Americans who were flown home from Wuhan… 1 hour ago

whysokirk

wanderlust stateside Update: first case of #coronavirus vaccine arrived and is undergoing testing. https://t.co/ovRoIpnckR 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

As Many As 100 Princeton University Students Self-Quarantine After China Trip [Video]As Many As 100 Princeton University Students Self-Quarantine After China Trip

As many as 100 students at Princeton University are now being evaluated for possible exposure to coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.