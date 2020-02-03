Global  

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes Disney World visit

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes Disney World visit

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes Disney World visit

Less than 24 hours after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV victory, quarterback Patrick Mahomes visited another place known for magic.
Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City beat San Francisco - Patrick Mahomes provides perfect finish

Patrick 'Showtime' Mahomes provides the perfect finish to Super Bowl week as he leads the Kansas City...
BBC Sport


Patrick Mahomes' father talks about his son's work ethic [Video]Patrick Mahomes' father talks about his son's work ethic

Patrick Mahomes Sr., who was a major league baseball player, said his son grew up around some of the world's best athletes. He believes that environment contributed to his son's work ethic.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:49

Super Bowl MVP Mahomes honored with annual parade at Disney World

Patrick Mahomes becomes the youngest Super Bowl MVP to say "I'm going to Disney World!"

Patrick Mahomes becomes the youngest Super Bowl MVP to say "I'm going to Disney World!"

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:05

