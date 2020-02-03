Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chiefs Super Bowl gear sold out in just 15 minutes Sunday night

Chiefs Super Bowl gear sold out in just 15 minutes Sunday night

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Chiefs Super Bowl gear sold out in just 15 minutes Sunday night

Chiefs Super Bowl gear sold out in just 15 minutes Sunday night

Rally House store managers said the store sold out of Chiefs Super Bowl championship gear in just 15 minutes Sunday night.

Thankfully, the kingdom won't have to wait for long to get their hands on some new swag.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NFL4Christians

NFL4Christians RT @Chiefs: WE ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPS! Shop the official gear to commemorate the historic win ➡️ https://t.co/LYAc86x7Ix https://t.co/cGjINV… 27 seconds ago

PatrickSesia

Patrick Sesia @RepJeromeBarn28 is gonna need a bigger office to fit all the Chiefs super bowl gear. 17 minutes ago

kidgolferman

🚨Chuck 🚨Text TRUMP to 88022🚨🗽🇺🇸🗽🚨 RT @VeBo1991: Best Super Bowl Fans ! Kansas City hospital ( with parents permission) dresses NICU babies in Chiefs gear for Super Bowl ❤️👣🤗… 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

KC Streetcar to shut down for Chiefs' Super Bowl Champions Parade [Video]KC Streetcar to shut down for Chiefs' Super Bowl Champions Parade

KC Streetcar officials told 41 Action News Monday they plan to suspend service at midnight Wednesday. After the last trip Tuesday night, the streetcar wrapped in Chiefs decoration will park at Union..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:37Published

Demi Lovato Says She 'Blacked out' During Her Appearance at the Super Bowl [Video]Demi Lovato Says She 'Blacked out' During Her Appearance at the Super Bowl

Demi Lovato Says She 'Blacked out' During Her Appearance at the Super Bowl She had the honor of singing the National Anthem before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.