Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Buffalo Soldiers Winter Ride

Buffalo Soldiers Winter Ride

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Buffalo Soldiers Winter RideBuffalo Soldiers Winter Ride
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Buffalo Soldiers Winter Ride

A group of wabash valley bike riders gathered this morning to celebrate the start of black history month.

New for you at 6... their goal is to honor fallen soldiers of color through the buffalo soldiers winter ride.

Riders gathered at griffin bike park for the celebration.

It was also a chance for them to exercise and meet new people!

News 10 caught up with one of the riders.

She says it's great to see so many bikers come out for this celebration.

"it's just a really nice commemoration, because this park is also a memorial to a fallen solider, so there's a connection there.

It's just a part of the mountian bike community."

Today's ride was also dedicated to a member of the mountain bike community who recently




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.