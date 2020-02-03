Global  

NYCHA Advocates Rip Gov. Cuomo At Rally For Not Putting Money For Public Housing In New Budget

Angry housing advocates slammed Gov.

Andrew Cuomo on Monday, charging he dissed them by not including funds for public housing in his budget.

They want billions more for the New York City Housing Authority alone.

CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
