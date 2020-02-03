Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out 'Systemic Racism' While Accepting Lead Actor BAFTA

Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out 'Systemic Racism' While Accepting Lead Actor BAFTA

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out 'Systemic Racism' While Accepting Lead Actor BAFTA

Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out 'Systemic Racism' While Accepting Lead Actor BAFTA

For the seventh consecutive year, not a single woman was nominated in the best director category.

And among the 20 acting categories, not a single person of color was nominated.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix called out ‘systemic racism’ at the BAFTAs and the world did not stop spinning

Joaquin Phoenix spoke about white privilege while accepting the BAFTA for best actor, urging the...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsHinduLainey GossipContactMusic


Bafta Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix praised for calling out 'systemic racism'

Viola Davis and director Lulu Wang are among those to applaud his acceptance speech.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsHinduLainey GossipAl Jazeera



You Might Like


Tweets about this

WhosFibbing

Duchess of Exeter #Brexit RT @mgrant76308: So why not sit out the elitist "awards shows" altogether to protect the "systemic racism" of Hollywood? Wouldn't that be t… 47 seconds ago

SueWeinstein1

SueW Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out BAFTAs For 'Systemic Racism' During Acceptance Speech https://t.co/LULH3fVcUE via @TooFab 8 minutes ago

davidjones720

David Jones Watch: Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Hollywood's 'Systemic Racism' in Awards Speech — 'I'm Part of the Problem' https://t.co/XCsqn0QaTf 10 minutes ago

sabina_writes

Sabina Khan-Ibarra RT @viet_t_nguyen: Joaquin Phoenix calls out systemic racism in the film industry and awards practices in his acceptance speech. I hope hi… 10 minutes ago

Harri74Sag

(THE HARRi TRUTHS) Joaquin Phoenix calls out film industry's 'systemic racism' in BAFTA speech - CNN https://t.co/sa5m7loqyr https://t.co/67V8r6esxK 11 minutes ago

Skowtura_Ini

The Cartel Joaquin Phoenix calls out film industry's 'systemic racism' during BAFTA Award speech: Joaquin Phoenix called out "… https://t.co/mtldG8aHJM 11 minutes ago

naya_bee_diaz

Naya Diaz نايا Joaquin Phoenix calls out film industry's 'systemic racism' in BAFTA speech - CNN https://t.co/fyeeNfB3Im 12 minutes ago

__PrincessMel_

Michellelanie RT @PopCrave: Joaquin Phoenix calls out film industry's systemic racism while accepting ‘Leading Actor’ award for #Joker at the #BAFTA. htt… 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity

Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity The 'Joker' star accepted his best actor award and used his speech to shed light on the lack of diversity in the award show's nominees. Joaquin..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:37Published

Joaquin Phoenix called out “systemic racism” in his BAFTA speech [Video]Joaquin Phoenix called out “systemic racism” in his BAFTA speech

The actor received the Best Leading Actor award and used his speech to talk about a serious problem in the film industry.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.