Newman family fundraiser

In utica brent kearney news channel 2> this fire that happened in remsen in december took the life of nine year old, everett newman.

Today, the community held a benefit for his family.

It was standing room only at the rome polish home as family, friends, even complete strangers, came together to honor the life of 9-year-old everett and raise money for his family.

There was plenty of food, beverages, and live music for everyone to enjoy.

There was also a 50/50 raffle and a chinese auction.

Organizers say the community has really stepped up to help out the family.

"our community has been wonderful.the outpouring of support from the school,all the businesses and private donations.

It's just been very overwhelming and very touching