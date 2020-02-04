Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Newman family fundraiser

Newman family fundraiser

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Newman family fundraiser

Newman family fundraiser

The local community comes together to raise money for the family of a 9-year-old Remsen boy who lost his life in a December fire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Newman family fundraiser

Accept it."

In utica brent kearney news channel 2> this fire that happened in remsen in december took the life of nine year old, everett newman.

Today, the community held a benefit for his family.

It was standing room only at the rome polish home as family, friends, even complete strangers, came together to honor the life of 9-year-old everett and raise money for his family.

There was plenty of food, beverages, and live music for everyone to enjoy.

There was also a 50/50 raffle and a chinese auction.

Organizers say the community has really stepped up to help out the family.

"our community has been wonderful.the outpouring of support from the school,all the businesses and private donations.

It's just been very overwhelming and very touching




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.