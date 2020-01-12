Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS GET PAY RAISE

MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS GET PAY RAISE

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS GET PAY RAISE

MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS GET PAY RAISE

The Sheriff's Office says only six out of 14 schools in Morgan County have school resource officers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS GET PAY RAISE

Starting today, morgan county school resource officers are getting a pay raise.

The sheriff's office says only six out of 14 schools in morgan county have school resource officers-- so they hope the increase in salary will encourage more retired sheriff's officers to work at schools.

Thanks for joining us this evening.

I'm megan reyna.

And i'm will robinson-smith.

Waay 31's casey albritton learned how much more the resource officers will make this year.

Officials tell me s-r-o's are funded here at the sheriff's office and by the district-- and this year they will be making about one-thousand more dollars.

Bruce davis/ morgan county schools grandparent "i think it's absolutely necessary because that will put more emphasis on them doing better by being sros in schools."

Tristan strickland/ priceville high school student "i think they deserve a pay raise.

I mean, they put their life on the line everyday to protect all of us at school."

Parents and students in morgan county say it's important for school resource officers to be well paid.

Bruce davis/ morgan county schools grandparent it's a blessing.

If we wouldn't have sros and the police department, we wouldn't know where we'd be."

The morgan county sheriff's office says the state decided to raise the pay this year.

Mike swafford/ morgan county sheriff's office "it was originally 31 thousand dollars.

This last year, they increased it to 32 thousand dollars."

Sheriff's office officials hope the increase will attract more school resource officers.

Mike swafford/ morgan county sheriff's office "this is one way to stay competitive and also reward the ones we have."

Bruce davis says with s-r-o's in schools, he feels more comfortable dropping off his grandchild.

Bruce davis/ morgan county schools grandparent "it will ultimately protect the children in our area and provide better means for them to have a better education and feel safe doing so."

And high school senior, tristan strickland, agrees.

Tristan strickland/ priceville high school student "you're not afraid to come to school because you know there is someone there to protect you even if something were to happen."

The sheriff's office tells me each year their pay is re- evaluated--so hopefully it will continue to increase.

In morgan county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.

If you're a retired officer and you're interested in becoming a school resource officer, you can reach




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GYMObrad

Brad Hughes Alabama district, sheriff's office boosts SRO pay by $1,000 in hopes of attracting more candidates; only six of 14… https://t.co/7cciqQ7VPW 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bradley County Deputy Marlon Nelson Earns First Responder Hero Award [Video]Bradley County Deputy Marlon Nelson Earns First Responder Hero Award

Sometimes the job of a school resource office requires more than just maintaining order and setting an example for young, impressionable students.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.