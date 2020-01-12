MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS GET PAY RAISE

Starting today, morgan county school resource officers are getting a pay raise.

The sheriff's office says only six out of 14 schools in morgan county have school resource officers-- so they hope the increase in salary will encourage more retired sheriff's officers to work at schools.

Officials tell me s-r-o's are funded here at the sheriff's office and by the district-- and this year they will be making about one-thousand more dollars.

Bruce davis/ morgan county schools grandparent "i think it's absolutely necessary because that will put more emphasis on them doing better by being sros in schools."

Tristan strickland/ priceville high school student "i think they deserve a pay raise.

I mean, they put their life on the line everyday to protect all of us at school."

Parents and students in morgan county say it's important for school resource officers to be well paid.

Bruce davis/ morgan county schools grandparent it's a blessing.

If we wouldn't have sros and the police department, we wouldn't know where we'd be."

The morgan county sheriff's office says the state decided to raise the pay this year.

Mike swafford/ morgan county sheriff's office "it was originally 31 thousand dollars.

This last year, they increased it to 32 thousand dollars."

Sheriff's office officials hope the increase will attract more school resource officers.

Mike swafford/ morgan county sheriff's office "this is one way to stay competitive and also reward the ones we have."

Bruce davis says with s-r-o's in schools, he feels more comfortable dropping off his grandchild.

Bruce davis/ morgan county schools grandparent "it will ultimately protect the children in our area and provide better means for them to have a better education and feel safe doing so."

And high school senior, tristan strickland, agrees.

Tristan strickland/ priceville high school student "you're not afraid to come to school because you know there is someone there to protect you even if something were to happen."

The sheriff's office tells me each year their pay is re- evaluated--so hopefully it will continue to increase.

In morgan county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.

