Five are injured after a shooting on a greyhound bus in california.

Just before one thirty?

Monday morning?

One man opened fire on a bus headed to the bay area.

The driver pulled over to the shoulder and got the suspect off the bus.

Police found the gunman a short time later and took him into custody.

"i will tell you the bus driver actions were very appropriate and one could say heroic."

"the suspect at this time has been transported and is awaiting questioning and we are questioning and we are processing the scene."

The deceased victim has been identified as a 51 year old woman from columbia.

All other victims are being treated for their injuries.

At this time?

A motive is unknown.

