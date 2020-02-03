Global  

Five are injured after a shooting on a greyhound bus in california.

Just before one thirty?

Monday morning?

One man opened fire on a bus headed to the bay area.

The driver pulled over to the shoulder and got the suspect off the bus.

Police found the gunman a short time later and took him into custody.

Mon0164 sot pennings "i will tell you the bus driver actions were very appropriate and one could say heroic."

Mon0135 the suspect at this time has been transported and is awaiting questioning and we are questioning and we are processing the scene."

The deceased victim has been identified as a 51 year old woman from columbia.

All other victims are being treated for their injuries.

At this time?

A motive is unknown.

Turning to capitol hill?

Today is the



California Highway Patrol: Multiple shot on Greyhound bus

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by CBS News


1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man cursing and muttering incoherently opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by Independent, USATODAY.com, CBS 2, Belfast Telegraph, Newsday, SFGate, NYTimes.com, Hindu, CBS News



KingPhilthy

3️⃣ RT @CNN: One person was killed and five others were wounded Monday morning after a shooting on a Greyhound bus, California Highway Patrol s… 50 seconds ago

nico_warren1

Nico_Warren RT @ethanjsomers: BREAKING: Another shooting reported today this time at Texas A&M University-Commerce campus. #shooting This comes after… 53 seconds ago

KingPhilthy

3️⃣ RT @SpecNews1SoCal: UPDATE: 1 woman has died in the shooting on a Greyhound bus. 5 people are injured. The bus driver was able to get… 55 seconds ago

KingPhilthy

3️⃣ RT @abc7marccr: #BREAKING Just arrived to Lebec where @CHPFortTejon is investigating a shooting on this Greyhound bus. Details on @ABC7 5-7… 1 minute ago

KingPhilthy

3️⃣ RT @Daniela23ABC: Shots fired inside a Greyhound bus going NB on Grapevine. @CHPFortTejon reporting multiple victims. https://t.co/x0nHsXUn… 1 minute ago

specklight

J O'Hara RT @WSJ: A shooting aboard a Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area left one person dead and five others wo… 2 minutes ago

ssccoottttyyy

scotty🧢🌹 RT @AndrewYangFanP1: Serving as a Precinct Captain for @AndrewYang tonight. Feeling good about turnout! I took multiple Greyhound buses for… 2 minutes ago

pamdwriter

Pam RT @LightfootInHwd: 1 Dead, 5 Others Wounded From Gunshots On Greyhound Bus Leaving Los Angeles For San Francisco https://t.co/kAbuuemO8l h… 3 minutes ago


Deadly Shooting On Greyhound Bus Under Investigation In California [Video]Deadly Shooting On Greyhound Bus Under Investigation In California

CBS4's Marin Austin reports police have said there is no motive.

Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:32Published

1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California [Video]1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California

A gunman killed a 51-year-old woman from Colombia and wounded five others before dawn Monday on a packed Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:32Published

