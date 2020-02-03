Superbowl Prep

Global  

Superbowl PrepLocal businesses and restaurants are preparing for the big game Sunday evening.
The big game is a nationally televised even that is broadcast over millions of televisions... and this includes local restaurants and these local restaurants are expecting to see an increase in business... wcbi's tyler hull stopped by a few to see how they are preparing... this is the calm before the storm at stagger in in starkville.

The kitchen staff and servers are getting ready for the big game and big crowds that come with it.

"we always have food preps even on game days we'll come in even 30 minutes earlier so we got the restaurant perfectly cleaned, everything's stocked up.

Bella williams is a server at stagger in.

She knows that while some fans prefer to stay home and watch the game, others want share in the excitement at their favorite sports bars.

"we have a ton of people that come and sit at the bar grab some appetizers watch the game we even play the game.

We even play the game on our speakers so it's pretty crazy, it's pretty fun."

While sports bars expect an increase in business on super bowl sunday, casual dining árestaurantsá typically get less traffic.

Bryant bean, a manager at harvey's in columbus, says that's been his experience.

"on sunday we'll expect a normal sunday lunch for people coming in after and everything like that sunday nights typically in the restaurant business are a little bit slower for the super bowl" but, they're still prepping the kitchen and staffing the dining area to cater to their loyal customers.

"promote our fresh ingredients, promote our food culture here, promote our bar that while its not a sports bar it's a nice bar where you can get a fresh made cocktail by our outstanding bartenders and enjoy the game and more of a calm atmosphere" tyler hull wcbi news



