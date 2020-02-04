Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top of Iowa Conference wrestling champions

Top of Iowa Conference wrestling champions

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Top of Iowa Conference wrestling championsOsage hosted the Top of Iowa Conference meet and was represented well.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top of Iowa Conference wrestling champions

2.// the top of iowa wrestling meet was held today and here are the results.

At 106, nashua plainfields' garrett rinken defeats kale peterson of west fork.

113 it's clayton mcdonough of central springs, he defeats náp's jakob whitinger with an 8á2 decision.

120 osage was the host, they get a win from nick fox.

126 it's joe sullivan of the green devils.

And 132 averee abben rounds out osage.

We get more green devils at 138, ryan adams defeats northwood kensetts drake tiedemann.

145 eagle groves mark dawson gets the win.

152 lake mills' casey hanson is first.

Followed by his teammate at 160 elijah wagner.

And osage's spencer mooberry wins at 170.

Rounding out the tourney, reese moore from forest city is champ at 182, tate hagen wins a state championship in football, he's a top of iowa champ at 195.

Joel mendoza of eagle grove wins 220 and chet buss from north butler is




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.