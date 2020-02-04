Top of Iowa Conference wrestling champions

2.// the top of iowa wrestling meet was held today and here are the results.

At 106, nashua plainfields' garrett rinken defeats kale peterson of west fork.

113 it's clayton mcdonough of central springs, he defeats náp's jakob whitinger with an 8á2 decision.

120 osage was the host, they get a win from nick fox.

126 it's joe sullivan of the green devils.

And 132 averee abben rounds out osage.

We get more green devils at 138, ryan adams defeats northwood kensetts drake tiedemann.

145 eagle groves mark dawson gets the win.

152 lake mills' casey hanson is first.

Followed by his teammate at 160 elijah wagner.

And osage's spencer mooberry wins at 170.

Rounding out the tourney, reese moore from forest city is champ at 182, tate hagen wins a state championship in football, he's a top of iowa champ at 195.

Joel mendoza of eagle grove wins 220 and chet buss from north butler is