Grizzlies defeat Bulls in Pink the Rink game

Grizzlies defeat Bulls in Pink the Rink gameRochester tallies three straight goals to defeat North Iowa.
The rochester rec center was flooded with the color pink as the grizzlies hosted the pink the rink game.

Kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins me now with the latest.xx another big night of hockey in the med city.

We all know someone that's been affected by cancer.

That's why these games are so special.

The north iowa bulls and rochester grizzlies came together tonigth for the pink the rink game with of course bragging rights on the line.

Grizzlies of course donning their pink jerseys tonight.

Bulls on the attack, ryan hempel down the ice rips a shot but mattias backstrom makes the save.

Then for rochester, nic leisen steals the puck from joey petronack, turns around and fires it past joseph daniger for the goal... what a combonation from the forward as the grizzlies strike first it's one to nothing after one.

Second period... peyton hart to matt derosa... what a pass and shot as rochester adds another one to make it two to nothing.

Final ticks in the second period... puck thrown from the blue line andrej bogdanovs will deflect it in... rochester runs away with it,




