Heartland Railways

C1 forget trying to find a parking spot.

Mark alexander is helping drive people to wednesday's parade in kansas city.

Mark, tell us about what you're trying to do.

This is the first time in 50 years.

The last time, how old were you?

>> six years old.

>> that's okay.

You know, it's, we are the home of the chiefs training camp.

So you know really st.

Joseph, missouri is where it began.

And we thought what a tremendous opportunity to be able to get the community down there in a safe manner and comfortable ride.

And you know, it's going to be crazy down there.

>> are you ready for this?

>> we're ready for it.

>> so are you taking several coaches or just planning right now on one?

>> we have already filled up one.

We're working on number two.

If we have to fill number three, we will do so.

Right now it stands, when i left the office, they were over 80 people have reserved seats.

And you know, our buses hold 56 passengers.

>> we have to get people the details.

If you want to get a seat on this bus, it's $25 per person.

It's going to depart at 8:30 in the morning.

You are located at 2209 empire lane.

And again, heartland trail ways will take buses down.

One bus is already full.

If you will like to be on the bus, give them a call or stop by and you can take cash.

>> we have people stop by the office there and give cash to reserve their seats as well.

>> who do you think the traffic will be like?

Since you drive, i assume you drive a lot.

>> not that much.

>> maybe you have in the past.

>> yes.

So you know what that can be like.

>> especially when you get down to downtown kansas city.

When you have any event going on, it really could be crazy.

We were part of the parade in 2015 for the world series.

And yeah, it, it's crazy.

>> do you try to work with the organization to see if you can get closer?

Because i know a lot of people that's the advantage to getting on a bus, they don't have to find parking or walk a long way.

>> i'm working with the city of kansas city.

I have been in contact with them trying to get a pick up and drop off location.

Where we can get our goal is