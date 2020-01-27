Global  

Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family

Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family

Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family

A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant`s widow and other family members.
LA residents react to the death Kobe Bryant outside of Staples Center

Hundreds of fans gathered outside of Staples Center to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, following his...
LeBron caps 'celebration' of Kobe at Staples

LeBron James' speech capped a moving tribute to Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Friday night.
Staples Center Closed Off As Kobe Bryant Memorial Cleaned Up

Temporary walls were put up as workers clear the memorial from the front of Staples Center. Jake Reiner reports.

Staples Center To Begin Dismantling Memorial Ahead Of Predicted Storms

Staples Center president Lee Zeidman said in a statement that the Lakers asked L.A. Live and the Staples Center to collect, catalog and store all of the donated items until further direction was..

