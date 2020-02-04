Global  

Hana Elion & JJ Mitchell Of Overcoats Talk New Music And More

Hana Elion & JJ Mitchell Of Overcoats Talk New Music And More

Hana Elion & JJ Mitchell Of Overcoats Talk New Music And More

Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell, the duo that makes up The Overcoats, talk about the production for their latest music video and how a joke helped create the artistic vision.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
