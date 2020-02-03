Veterans Affairs Department Fires Deputy Secretary James Byrne 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published Veterans Affairs Department Fires Deputy Secretary James Byrne The VA secretary wrote he fired him "due to loss of confidence in Mr. Byrne's ability to carry out his duties," but gave no further details.

Recent related news from verified sources Deputy VA secretary fired after less than 5 months on the job In a cryptic statement, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie says there was a "loss of...

Tweets about this World News Read Most In 24 hours Veterans Affairs Department Fires Deputy Secretary James Byrne https://t.co/hVbQCPfV3y 1 hour ago Robin Jean Hager RT @LaineyRubin: the dept has been wracked with inner turmoil after federal authorities declined to file charges after a House staff member… 6 hours ago ElMo Flonzelay-Quixote the dept has been wracked with inner turmoil after federal authorities declined to file charges after a House staff… https://t.co/FGqBvy3IF7 7 hours ago