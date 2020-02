Jury cannot reach a verdict, mistrial declared in Michaele Bowers trial

REACHED AN IMPASSE -- FORCINGTHE JUDGE TODECLARE A MISTRIAL IN THIS CASE.BOWERS IS ACCUSED OF SHOOTINGAND KILLING HERLONGTIME BOYFRIEND AND J'S PLACECHEF RAY INGRAM BACKIN 20-17...23ABC'S VERONICA MORLEY JOINS USLIVE FROMOUTSIDE OF THE COURTHOUSE WITHMORE ON THIS DECISION.VERONICA?GOOD EVENING JESS...WHEN I SPOKE TO THE FAMILY OFMICHAELE BOWERS TODAY,THEY SAID THEY WERE FRUSTRATEDBY THE JURY'SINABILITY TO REACH A DECISION --BUT THE ATTORNIES IN THISCASE TELL ME, THIS IS ALL PARTOF THE PROCESS...TODAY THE JUDGE SAID HE WILL SETA NEW TRIAL DATE FOR MARCH16....BOWERS IS CHARGED WITH THEFIRST-DEGREE MURDEROF HER BOYFRIEND OF 25 YEARS ---RAY INGRAM.THE PROSECUTION ARGUING THATBOWERS KILLEDINGRAM IN A FIT OF RAGE OVER HISONGOING INFIDELITY...THE DEFENSE HOWEVER SAID THISCASE IS ONE OF SELF-DEFENSE,AND THAT BOWERS SHOT INGRAMAFTER HE CHASED HERWHILE SCREAMING "IM GOING TOKILL YOU".THIS MISTRIAL COMING LESS THAN AYEAR AFTER A JURYDEADLOCKED IN BOWERS' FIRSTTRIAL.DEFENSE ATTORNEY DAVID TORRESSAID HE THINKS THE JURYIN THIS CASE HAD A DIFFICULTTIME UNDERSTANDING SOME OF THEKEYISSUES IN THIS TRIALDAVID A.

TORRES, CRIMINALDEFENSEATTORNEY"I BELIEVE THAT THIS IS A CASEFROM ADIFFICULT HUMAN PERSPECTIVE FORPEOPLE TO UNDESTAND ANDAGAIN IF YOU TRY THIS 10 TIMESIT COULD PROBABLY HANG ANOTHER10 TIMESAND IN VARIOUS DIFFERENT WAYS."AFTER TODAY'S PROCEEDINGS THEATTORNEYS GOT THE CHANCETO SPEAK TO THE JURORS TO SEEWHY THEY HAD DIFFICULTYCOMING TO AN AGREEMENT...THE PROSECUTION SAYING THEY PLANTO EVALUATE THATFEEDBACK AS THEY MOVE INTO THISTHIRD TRIAL...JOHN ALLEN, DEPUTY DISTRICTATTORNEY"I THINK THAT IN EVERY CASE THEJURY ANDBOTH PARTIES WANT TO REACH AVERDICT AND I THINK THAT WAS THECASE IN THISCASE IT'S JUST PART OF THEPROCESS, IT HAPPENS AND WERESPECT THAT ANDWE RESPECT THE WORK THAT THEYDID AND WE GO FORWARD"BOTH SIDES IN THIS TRIAL SAIDTHEY BELIEVE THE JURY WORKEDHARD TO TRY AND COME TO ANAGREEMENT...TORRES SAYING THAT HE BELIEVESJURY SELECTION WILL REMAIN TOBE ONE OF THE BIGGEST OBSTACLESAS THIS RETURNS TOCOURT.THE JUDGE SAID IN THIS TRIAL 6JURORS VOTED FOR VOLUNTARYMANSLAUGHTER, 4 VOTED FORSECOND-DEGREE MURDER, ONEVOTED FOR INVOLUNTARYMANSLAUGHTER AND ONE JURORVOTED FOR NOT GUILTY.THIS CASE WILL GO BACK TO THEBEGINNING WITH A NEW TRIAL DATESET FOR MARCH 16 AND BOWERS ISEXPECTED BACK IN COURT FOR AREADINESS HEARING ON MARCH 6THLIVE IN DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD,VERONICA MORLEY 23ABC CONNECTINGYOU