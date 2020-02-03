Global  

Rush Limbaugh Announces Diagnosis Of Advanced Lung Cancer

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh made a bombshell announcement on the air on Monday.

I have to tell you something today I wish I didn't have to tell you.

Rush Limbaugh According to Reuters, the 69-year-old said he has been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer." Nevertheless, he plans to continue to do his program “as normally and as competently” as he can while he undergoes treatment.

Limbaugh said he first realized something was wrong over the weekend of his Jan.
Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on the air on Monday that he has been...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderMediaiteCBC.caIndependentJust JaredCBS NewsUSATODAY.comTIMEBBC NewsSeattle TimesNPRAceShowbizUpworthy



CarolynSteger

Deplorable Carolyn RT @DFBHarvard: Prayers with the Nation's Master Talk Radio host! We can't lose this man's voice! He has saved me from years of mental he… 10 seconds ago

HowardKHodges1

Howard K. Hodges RT @Reuters: Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced that he has been diagnosed with ‘advanced lung cancer’. More here: h… 36 seconds ago

tita2167_g

Despicable rican RT @BreitbartNews: God bless radio host legend Rush Limbaugh. Wishing him a speedy recovery. https://t.co/gJAUrnGFGj 38 seconds ago

ShellySATX

🇺🇸 ShellySATX ❤️ Saddest. Thing. Ever. Rush Limbaugh Announces Advanced Lung Cancer Diagnosis https://t.co/q8Uy7NPMTC 2 minutes ago

monitteh

MH 💫💫💫 There are sick people the world over. Leftists rip into Rush Limbaugh after he announces cancer diagnosis: 'Good r… https://t.co/EWTDymAc0F 2 minutes ago

DianneWing2

Dianne Wing Rush Limbaugh Says He Has Advanced Lung Cancer https://t.co/THxSgP0Zkg via @thedailybeast 2 minutes ago

70Chevvvy

Michael Phibbs RT @docdhj: Thoughts & Prayers to a Radio Legend: As a Physician I learned early in my career never assume the disease always wins.... Hig… 3 minutes ago

GregScott04

Greg Scott I don’t wish him ill. That said, I’m not losing sleep over this either. Rush Limbaugh Announces Advanced Lung Canc… https://t.co/PeZDiASrrC 3 minutes ago


Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with advanced lung cancer [Video]Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with advanced lung cancer

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" but plans to continue to do his program "as normally and as competently" as he..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Radio Show Host Rush Limbaugh Says He Has Advanced Lung Cancer [Video]Radio Show Host Rush Limbaugh Says He Has Advanced Lung Cancer

Limbaugh told listeners he will take some days off for tests and treatment.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published

