Rush Limbaugh Announces Diagnosis Of Advanced Lung Cancer

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh made a bombshell announcement on the air on Monday.

I have to tell you something today I wish I didn't have to tell you.

Rush Limbaugh According to Reuters, the 69-year-old said he has been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer." Nevertheless, he plans to continue to do his program “as normally and as competently” as he can while he undergoes treatment.

Limbaugh said he first realized something was wrong over the weekend of his Jan.