13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Feb. 3, 2020 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:13s - Published The Feb. 3, 2020, evening weather forecast for Las Vegas. The Feb. 3, 2020, evening weather forecast for Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Feb. 3, 2020 TONIGHT, ALTHOUGH STAYINGBREEZY OVERNIGHT INTO TUESDAYMORNING.COLD AIR CONTINUES TO FILTER INBEHIND YESTERDAY'S FRONT ANDLOWS WILL DROP TO THE LOW 30SAHEAD OF SUNRISE TUESDAY.SUNNY SKIES ARE EXPECTEDTHROUGH THEMIDDLE OF THE WEEK WITH HIGHSIN THE UPPER 40S AND LOW 50STUESDAY WITH SUB-FREEZING LOWSPOSSIBLE AGAIN WEDNESDAYMORNING.FROM THERE, AWARMING TREND BEGINS THAT TAKESHIGHS TO THE MID 50S WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON, MID 60S THURSDAYAFTERNOON, AND NEAR 70FRIDAY.WIND GUSTS APPROACHING 50 MPHARE POSSIBLE THROUGH 6 PMMONDAY WHEN THE WIND ADVISORYEXPIRES FOR THE REGION WITHSPEEDS WINDING DOWNSUNNY SKIES ARE EXPECTEDTHROUGH THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEKWITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S ANDLOW 50S TUESDAY WITHSUB-FREEZING LOWS POSSIBLEAGAIN WEDNESDAY MORNING.FROM THERE, A WARMING TRENDBEGINS THAT TAKES HIGHS TO THEMID 50S WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON,MID 60S THURSDAY AFTERNOON, ANDNEAR 70 FRIDAY.WIND GUSTS APPROACHING 50 MPHARE POSSIBLE THROUGH 6 PMMONDAY WHEN THE WIND ADVISORYEXPIRES FOR THE REGION WITHSPEEDS WINDING DOWN TONIGHT,ALTHOUGH STAYING BREEZYOVERNIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING.DON'T THROW AWAY YOUR CHANCE TOSEE HAMILTON!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Feb. 6, 2020 The Feb. 6, 2020, evening weather forecast for Las Vegas. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:17Published 3 hours ago 13 Things To Do Feb. 7-13 Info on First Friday, Dermot Kennedy, Oscar watch parties, Dive-In Movie Night, VGK autograph signing, speed dating and sushi, a cookbook club and more. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:00Published 3 hours ago