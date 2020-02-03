Leah Wankum RT @USD_232: USD232 schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 5, as Kansas City prepares for a celebration of historic proportions to recog… 1 hour ago

Unified School District No. 232 USD232 schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 5, as Kansas City prepares for a celebration of historic proportio… https://t.co/VbQWdbRa5F 8 hours ago

Grace Foods As Kansas City #Chiefs Coach #AndyReid prepares for #SBLIV, he states that past experience taught him how to unders… https://t.co/wBE2xJRvLk 1 day ago

AADP RT @balitangamerica: All the hype and excitement involves more than just the San Francisco @49ers and the Kansas City @Chiefs ready to comp… 1 day ago

Balitang America All the hype and excitement involves more than just the San Francisco @49ers and the Kansas City @Chiefs ready to c… https://t.co/EPgEfKH3vz 1 day ago

Gies Business Gies Business grad and Kansas City @Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's (@Gretti_53) family prepares for… https://t.co/PMZ05TVBr2 2 days ago

News for the masses RT @sfexaminer: Extra police and safety officers will be deployed throughout the City and some streets may be closed on Super Bowl Sunday w… 3 days ago