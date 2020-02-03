Global  

KC Streetcar to shut down for Chiefs' Super Bowl Champions Parade

KC Streetcar officials told 41 Action News Monday they plan to suspend service at midnight Wednesday.

After the last trip Tuesday night, the streetcar wrapped in Chiefs decoration will park at Union Station, and then power will be cut to the lines.
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade....
