Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Don't Miss Internationally Acclaimed Mona Golabek's 'The Pianist Of Willesden Lane'

Don't Miss Internationally Acclaimed Mona Golabek's 'The Pianist Of Willesden Lane'

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 06:49s - Published < > Embed
Don't Miss Internationally Acclaimed Mona Golabek's 'The Pianist Of Willesden Lane'

Don't Miss Internationally Acclaimed Mona Golabek's 'The Pianist Of Willesden Lane'

Internationally acclaimed concert pianist Mona Golabek talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about her solo show, 'The Pianist of Willesden Lane,' presented by TheatreWorks and playing at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

For tickets go to TheatreWorks.org.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.