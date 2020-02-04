Don't Miss Internationally Acclaimed Mona Golabek's 'The Pianist Of Willesden Lane'

Internationally acclaimed concert pianist Mona Golabek talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about her solo show, 'The Pianist of Willesden Lane,' presented by TheatreWorks and playing at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

For tickets go to TheatreWorks.org.