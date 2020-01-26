CORONAVIRUS 11 US CASES

New at six?

The united states now has 11 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

So far all but one of those cases involves people who traveled from wuhan, china, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The world health organization says there are now more than 1?

Thousand cases of the new coronavirus in two dozen countries, with most of them in china.

And now in indiana?

Universities are taking extra precautions to keep their students safe.

Iu?

Purdue?

Ball state and notre dame have now issued traveled bans for all students who wish to enter china.

The deadly outbreak has not reached our area?

But chinese students are now impacted by the disease.

Each universities stated?

The school is following direct orders from the cdc as the outbreak widens across the country.