Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Happy Chiefs fans sing 'We Are the Champions' after Super Bowl win

Happy Chiefs fans sing 'We Are the Champions' after Super Bowl win

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Happy Chiefs fans sing 'We Are the Champions' after Super Bowl win

Happy Chiefs fans sing 'We Are the Champions' after Super Bowl win

Happy Kansas City Chiefs fans sang "We Are the Champions" at the Power and Light District after the team's Super Bowl win Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Happy Chiefs fans sing 'We Are the Champions' after Super Bowl win

♪♪ ♪



Recent related news from verified sources

Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade....
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsFOX Sports


Travis Kelce confident Kansas City Chiefs fans won't have long to wait for another Super Bowl win

After the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, Travis Kelce suggested the wait for another...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stores swamped with Chiefs fans looking for Super Bowl gear [Video]Stores swamped with Chiefs fans looking for Super Bowl gear

"You try to keep red fabric in stock. It's crazy. It's fun. It's a challenge but it's exciting," said Charlie Hustle CEO Chase McAnulty.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:13Published

Chiefs Super Bowl victory economic win for Kansas City [Video]Chiefs Super Bowl victory economic win for Kansas City

The Chiefs Super Bowl victory is translating into a big economic win for Kansas City.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.