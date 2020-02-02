|
Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson In 'Black Widow' Super Bowl Spot
|
Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and more star in this spot for 'Black Widow'.
A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War.
