Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce

2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce

2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce

University police said two women were killed and a 2-year-old child was hurt in a shooting Monday but declined to give much more information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Texas university shooting leaves two people dead

Two people were killed and a third person is injured after a shooting in a residence hall at Texas...
Independent - Published

Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus

Two people were killed and a third was wounded on Monday in a shooting at a residence hall on the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCBS NewsSeattle TimesNewsyHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jesslindberg

Jess RT @ethanjsomers: BREAKING: Another shooting reported today this time at Texas A&M University-Commerce campus. #shooting This comes after… 37 seconds ago

tombrown1966

Tom Brown RT @funder: Another shooting, this time on Texas A&M’s campus, two people dead and one injured, and Trump and Moscow Mitch have done nothin… 38 seconds ago

BeansproutMe

TONYA {K}🌸 RT @loves_nra: JUST IN: 2 dead, child injured in shooting incident at Texas A&M at Commerce residence hall... Can this country just CHILL… 8 minutes ago

bogeydogg

46 For 2020 Another #goodguywithagun goes maniac. #GunControlNow #NRABloodMoney #VoteBlueNoMatterWho2020 At least two dead, one… https://t.co/HbLm9o5i8Y 11 minutes ago

SamZamybear

bellaSonRa Texas A&M University-Commerce: Two women dead, toddler injured after shooting in a resdience hall - CNN https://t.co/FyRCqDKBfX 11 minutes ago

CreamyRoss

Tommy Ross RT @KristenRenton: Two people dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall https://t.co/jZM67m2VaP 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 Women Dead, 2-Year-Old Injured At Texas A&M University-Commerce [Video]2 Women Dead, 2-Year-Old Injured At Texas A&M University-Commerce

An active criminal investigation is ongoing at Texas A&M University-Commerce where two women were found dead and a 2-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting at a residence hall.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:28Published

2 Dead In Shooting At Texas A&M University's Commerce Campus [Video]2 Dead In Shooting At Texas A&M University's Commerce Campus

Police haven't said yet exactly what happened or who the shooter is.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.