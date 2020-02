With no incumbent, 4 people compete for Monterey County District 4 seat

2020 COVERAGE WE TAKEA LOOK TONIGHT AT THERACE FOR MONTEREYCOUNTY SUPERVISOR..DISTRICT FOUR.FOUR PEOPLE AREVYING FOR THE SEATCURRENTLY HELD BYJANE PARKER WHO ISNOT RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION..WITH MORE ON WHO'SRUNNING..

HERE'SACTION NEWS REPORTERFELIX CORTEZ..WENDY ROOT ASKEW..WINI CHAMBLISS..

STEVEMCSHANE..

AND ALEXMILLER ALL VYING FOR THEDISTRICT FOUR SEAT BEINGVACATED BY A RETIRINGJANE PARKER..ROOT ASKEW MAY ALREADYHAVE ONE FOOT IN THEDOOR, SHE'S ENDORSED BYHER BOSS..

AND HAS MOSTDEPARTMENT HEADS ONSPEED DIALROOT ASKEW SAYS LAND USEISSUES PROPELLED PARKERTO OFFICE..HELPING THE MOSTVULNERABLE IN SOCIETY ISPROPELLING HER AIDEROOT ASKEW IS ALSO ACURRENT BOARD MEMBER ONTHE MONTEREY PENINSULAUNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICTBOARD ..SAYS SHE'LL FIGHT FOR MOREGOVERNMENTACCOUNTABILITY AND FISCALRESPONSIBILITY ..

ANDCLEAN UP THE FORMER FORTORD.RUNNING NECK TO NECKWITH ROOT ASKEW ISSALINAS COUNCILMAN STEVEMCSHANETHE SOUTH SALINASRESIDENT SAYS HE'S WORKEDTO BRING MORE HOUSING TOSALINAS..ENCOURAGED NEIGHBORS TOFORM ASSOCIATIONS TOSAFEGUARD AND BEAUTIFYTHEIR NEIGHBORHOODS..AND HE SAYS SALINAS CANPLAY A MAJOR ROLE INHELPING TO SOLVE THEPENINSULA'S WATER CRISISMCSHANE SAYS HIS 10 YEARSON THE CITY COUNCIL HASPREPARED HIM TO TACKLESIMILAR ISSUES COUNTY-WIDE..IF MCSHANE AND WENDYROOT ASKEW HAVE POLITICALMACHINES AND DEEP WARCHESTS..WINNI CHAMBLISSCONSIDERS HERSELF THEOPPOSITECHAMBLISS IS A RETIREDMONTEREY COUNTYADMINISTRATOR AND FORMERBOARD PRESIDENT OF THEMONTEREY PENINSULAUNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT..

ABOARD MEMBER AT THETIME FORT ORD CLOSEDWHICH PUT A HUGEFINANCIAL STRAIN ONDISTRICT FINANCES.CHAMBLISS IS FROM SEASIDEAND WANTS TO BE THE FIRSTAFRICAN AMERICAN TOREPRESENT DISTRICT 4 SINCEJERRY SMITH DID IT..

SHEWANTS TO ATTRACT MOREBUSINESS TO THE AREA..GET MORE MENTAL HEALTHSERVICES FOR THE HOMELESSAND BRING MORE ATTENTIONTO SEASIDEALEX MILLER IS MAKING HISSECOND RUN AT THE COUNTYSEAT..

OF ALL FOURCANDIDATES HE'S THE ONLYONE WHO HAS HASN'T HELDELECTED OFFICE..MILLER CONSIDERS HIMSELF APOLITICAL OUTSIDER WHOREJECTS MEASURE J, THEBALLOT MEASURE THAT HASLEAD TO A FEASIBILITY STUDYON A POSSIBLE TAKEOVER OFTHE CAL AM WATERSYSTEM..MILLER SAYS IF ELECTED HEWOULD DO TAKE BIG MONEYOUT OF POLITICS, PUT DEEDRESTRICTIONS ON AFFORDABLEHOUSING TO KEEP ITAFFORDABLE AND ADDRESSHOMELESSNESS BY BUILDINGMINIATURE HOMES ON FORTORD WHERE THE DISTRICT 4OFFICE IS LOCATED..HOMELESSNESS..

HOUSING..

WATER..

JOBS..CONCERNS OF ALL FOURCANDIDATES..

BUT ONLY THETOP TWO VOTE GETTERS WILLMOVE ONTO THE NOVEMBERELECTION IF NO ONE GETSMORE THAN 50-PERCENT OFTHE VOTE..

IN MONTEREYCOUNTY FELIX CORTEZ KSBWACTION NEWS 8.