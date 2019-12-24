Panthers score four unanswered goals in 3rd period

With the Panthers down 3-1 in the 3rd, Mark Pysyk scores his second goal, Jonathan Huberdeau ties it, Mike Hoffman takes the lead and Pysyk finishes a hat trick with an empty-netter
After trailing 3-0 in the 1st period, Sidney Crosby sets up goals from Dominik Simon and Teddy Blueger, then Jack Johnson and Bryan Rust strike in the 3rd to lead the Penguins to a hard-fought 4-3..
Credit: NHL Duration: 02:46Published 2 weeks ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a good start in a stretch of six consecutive games against division opponents. Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game and the..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:39Published on December 24, 2019