Panthers score four unanswered goals in 3rd period

With the Panthers down 3-1 in the 3rd, Mark Pysyk scores his second goal, Jonathan Huberdeau ties it, Mike Hoffman takes the lead and Pysyk finishes a hat trick with an empty-netter



