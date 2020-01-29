Super Bowl TV Grows 1.7 Percent From 2019

Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast on Fox, brought in an average TV audience of 99.9 million.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the number grew 1.7 percent from last year.

Fox, did not provide figures only on TV audience and said the average viewership was 102 million.

The channel included people watching a Spanish-language simulcast and streaming the game on Fox, NFL and Verizon platforms. The Super Bowl ended with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.