state of the city lafayette 2020

Roswarski is looking to the future and remembering the past in his 2020 state of the city address.

Roswarski says there are plenty of accomplishments in lafayette in 2019.

Those include columbian park renovations, headway on the new aviators stadium and the purchase of the lafayette theatre.

He says 2020 will carry new ideas but also build on projects from 2019.

He is most proud of the work at columbian park.

That is the crown jewel of our park system right in the middle of our city and it is just imperative that we return that and make it better than it has been before.

Roswarksi mentioned the city will file rfp's (request for proposals) for park east blvd and the police station in 2020.




