Chico State President gives State of the University speech

State president gayle hutchinson...add ressed the campus and community this afternoon with her state of the university speech.

Hutchinson discussed how the university is managing enrollment changes, the current budget, and the 2025 graduation initiative.

"our freshman rates too are making really good progress... with 67% of our freshman graduating in six years and 33% graduating in four years."

Hutchinson also talked about meeting the basic needs of students -- including programs like the hungry wildcat food pantry and the center for healthy communities on campus.