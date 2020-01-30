Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ivy Tech to offer free select classes to some area high school students

Ivy Tech to offer free select classes to some area high school students

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Ivy Tech to offer free select classes to some area high school studentsIvy Tech to offer free select classes to some area high school students
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ivy Tech to offer free select classes to some area high school students

Local a local vocational program for high school students is offering free classes.

High school seniors at north central..

Shakamak..and sullivan high schools can take free classes through ivy tech.

Programs like agriculture...criminal justice..

Social work..

And more.

You're seeing video of one of the classes here.

Tuiton is covered for students in the program.

They just have to pay any book and technology fees.

Students not only get college credit..

But also real-world training in fields they're interested in.

"i would definitly recommend it i enjoy it i love every moment every day of the class.

It's been a fun time.

" applications for this class are now open for high school juniors.

Talk to your school's guidance counselor to get involved..

And go online to the twin river's website.

Its open to a limited number




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mukwonago students pay it forward with free throws [Video]Mukwonago students pay it forward with free throws

The Mukwonago Indian and Jr. Indian Boys Basketball programs hosted their annual Free-Throw-A-Thon at Mukwonago High School on Thursday.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 00:56Published

Around Town - MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit - 1/30/20 [Video]Around Town - MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit - 1/30/20

The MSUFCU Annual Art Exhibit is happening now through February 26th. The exhibit showcases art from high school students in the area. They can earn awards from votes from the community, social media,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.