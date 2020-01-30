Ivy Tech to offer free select classes to some area high school students

Local a local vocational program for high school students is offering free classes.

High school seniors at north central..

Shakamak..and sullivan high schools can take free classes through ivy tech.

Programs like agriculture...criminal justice..

Social work..

And more.

You're seeing video of one of the classes here.

Tuiton is covered for students in the program.

They just have to pay any book and technology fees.

Students not only get college credit..

But also real-world training in fields they're interested in.

"i would definitly recommend it i enjoy it i love every moment every day of the class.

It's been a fun time.

" applications for this class are now open for high school juniors.

Talk to your school's guidance counselor to get involved..

And go online to the twin river's website.

Its open to a limited number