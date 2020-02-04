Game Day comes to Auburn Arena

Day in auburn for the first time ever.

Students lined up at 3 am and 4 am to make sure they had a seat.

Auburn arena was loud, but that was just a taste of the top 20 match-ups as auburn takes on kentucky.

Pkg: no sleep if you want to hang in the jungle "i couldn't sleep anyway i slept for many 30 minutes."

Auburn students and fans piled into auburn arena to show muscle shoals native, reece davis, and the rest of the game day crew, the tigers can hang with the big guys in college basketball.

Reece davis says auburn's game day was the best of the year... making the experience worth the 5am wake up call for brooke wheatley.

"it was awesome, everyone is an auburn fan, just like a big auburn family."

"it's amazing we haven't had this and i've been an auburn fan my whole life, we didn't have this till pearl got here."

Bruce peal cheers and the crowd erupted when head coach bruce pearl walked out on the court.

"big fan of bruce pearl, every time i see him i want a picture with him."

Nats the only time the arena was quiet, was when game day honored the late kobe bryant.

And you could hear a pin drop.

Nat of silence pearl says it was his goal to get game day to auburn.

He stayed till the cameras stopped rolling... then he went back to work, and auburn students went to get back in line.

"every game you have to get there two hours early, but this game you have to be there all day."

"was it worth it, 100% worth it."

The auburn and kentucky underway is right now.

At 10 tonight on way i'll have the recap and interviews with players.

Reporting in auburn, lynden blake, waay 31 sports.