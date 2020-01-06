Global  

NFL Offseason Underway: What Players Are Going Where?

NFL Offseason Underway: What Players Are Going Where?

NFL Offseason Underway: What Players Are Going Where?

Bill Jones, Keith Russell and Desmond Purnell go "bargain hunting" to find out what the asking price for Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper might be as contract negotiations hit high gear for both players.

As seen on the wildly popular What's Up DFW Sports on TXA 21.

You can see that show every Monday at 7:30pm on Channel 21.
