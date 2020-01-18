Ivy Wallen becomes UNA Women's Basketball all time point leader

A una women's basketabll player just passed a prestigious mark against jacksonville ivy wallen becomes to new all time leading scorer for una women's basketball sh'es scored 1, 623 points as of saturday.

The point guard is leaving her mark her senior season.

She had 12 points against jacksonville to become the all time eladering scorer.

Wallen played her high school basketball at lauderdale county high school.

She led her team to five consecutive 3a state championships from 2012 to 2016.

Congrats ivy.

She's back in action tonight against