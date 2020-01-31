Local business offers alternative to driving the night of the big game

6."

You are taking a live look out at i-5 in phoenix.

The interstate isn't packed with footballs fans just yet.

But it will be soon when people start heading home.

She talked to a local restaurant about how it's keeping drunk drivers off the road.

Chadwick's is making sure everyone that parties inside gets home safe.

It also has a backup option that doesn't involve a car.

Notja we've been getting calls the past month seeing what we are doing.

It's game time inside of chadwick's pub and sports bar.

It's hosts a party every year for the big game.

Notja we are just really excited that san fransico is playing they are so close to home and everybody is just getting excited about it.

Besides decorating with balloons.

And making special drinks for the night.

The team is also preparing for the end of the night.

When everyone starts heading home.

Notja my servers, even in the grill we are all very educated on how many drinks we can serve a guest.

Corporal shortly after the super bowl is over we will start patrolling the streets for anyone that is impaired.

There aren't any check points in medford.

Officers look for traffic violations as a signal that someone could be drunk.

Corporal we can do traffic stop and then kind of assess the driver once we make contact at the door.

Corporal erica doran says there is a short window of time that people start heading home.

Corporal it's literally going to be trial and error on which cars you've stopped that may have someone that's driving impaired or not.

Notja we work very closely with the taxi services, uber, lyft and then we are a hotel.

If you get too intoxicated we can take you to a room.

Since chadwick's is attached to the rogue regency inn some people end up staying the night at the hotel.

Notja so that's kind of a benefit that we have that other establishments don't.

Make sure you have a designated driver.

If your driver ends up falling through or drinking.

Download one of the ride share apps.

Live in medford leah thompson