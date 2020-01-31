Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local business offers alternative to driving the night of the big game

Local business offers alternative to driving the night of the big game

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Local business offers alternative to driving the night of the big gameLocal business offers alternative to driving the night of the big game
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local business offers alternative to driving the night of the big game

6."

You are taking a live look out at i-5 in phoenix.

Ad lib abotu weather?

The interstate isn't packed with footballs fans just yet.

But it will be soon when people start heading home.

She talked to a local restaurant about how it's keeping drunk drivers off the road.

Chadwick's is making sure everyone that parties inside gets home safe.

It also has a backup option that doesn't involve a car.

Notja we've been getting calls the past month seeing what we are doing.

It's game time inside of chadwick's pub and sports bar.

It's hosts a party every year for the big game.

Notja we are just really excited that san fransico is playing they are so close to home and everybody is just getting excited about it.

Besides decorating with balloons.

And making special drinks for the night.

The team is also preparing for the end of the night.

When everyone starts heading home.

Notja my servers, even in the grill we are all very educated on how many drinks we can serve a guest.

Corporal shortly after the super bowl is over we will start patrolling the streets for anyone that is impaired.

There aren't any check points in medford.

Officers look for traffic violations as a signal that someone could be drunk.

Corporal we can do traffic stop and then kind of assess the driver once we make contact at the door.

Corporal erica doran says there is a short window of time that people start heading home.

Corporal it's literally going to be trial and error on which cars you've stopped that may have someone that's driving impaired or not.

Notja we work very closely with the taxi services, uber, lyft and then we are a hotel.

If you get too intoxicated we can take you to a room.

Since chadwick's is attached to the rogue regency inn some people end up staying the night at the hotel.

Notja so that's kind of a benefit that we have that other establishments don't.

Make sure you have a designated driver.

If your driver ends up falling through or drinking.

Download one of the ride share apps.

Live in medford leah thompson




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KDRV

NewsWatch 12 RT @LeahNW12: Tonight once the big game is over, most bars and restaurants will make sure you get home safe with a sober driver. One busine… 1 day ago

LeahNW12

Leah Thompson Tonight once the big game is over, most bars and restaurants will make sure you get home safe with a sober driver.… https://t.co/BHG6YxH3bI 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exclusive Star-Studded 'Big Game Big Give' Fundraiser Takes Place In $65M Star Island Mansion [Video]Exclusive Star-Studded 'Big Game Big Give' Fundraiser Takes Place In $65M Star Island Mansion

What is described as the largest celebrity charity event is taking place Saturday night on Star Island in a $65 million waterfront mansion in Miami Beach

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:11Published

Living Large: Star Island Estate To Host Celeb Filled Super Bowl Party [Video]Living Large: Star Island Estate To Host Celeb Filled Super Bowl Party

Lisa Petrillo says 500 celebrities and guests expected to attend the exclusive "Big Game Big Give" party on Saturday night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.