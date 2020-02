Iowa Democratic Party Still Has Not Released Final Votes Of Caucus

AND THE TEAM WILL NEVER FORGET.BUT FIRST, ALL EYES ARE ON IOWATONIGHT NOR THE FIRST IMPORTANTTEST IN CAMPAIGN 2020.THIS IS "EYEWITNESS NEWS" AT11:00 NOW STREAMING ONCBSNPHILLY.AND I'M JESSICA KARTALIJA.WE'RE STILL WAITING TO FIND OUTWHO WILL LEAD IOWA TONIGHT ASTHE WINNER.GREG ARGOS IS LIVE WITH THEAWE CUSS.Reporter: RIGHT NOW CBS NEWSIS REPORTING THEY CANNOT NAME AWINNER AT THIS TIME.THEY SAY THAT THE DEMOCRATICPARTY THERE IN IOWA IS DELAYINGTHE RESULTS DUE TO QUALITYCHECKS AND PERHAPS THIS SHOWSJUST HOW CLOSE THE RACE ISTHERE.AT LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL GYM INDES MOINES, REGISTERED DEMOCRATSFILED IN.AT 7:00 P.M.

LOCAL TIME THEDOORS CLOSED AND CAUCUSINGBEGAN.PARTICIPANTS LISTENING ANDLOBBYING.SOME TRYING TO GET THEIRNEIGHBORS TO SUPPORT THEIRCANDIDATE.THE SCENE PLAYING OUT THROUGHOUTIOWA WITH WHAT'S EXPECTED TO BEA RECORD NUMBER OF CAUCUS GOERS.IT WAS LIKE WE WERE IN THEMIDDLE I FELT LIKE WE WERE IN APIRHANA TANK.WE WERE NOT EXPECTING THAT.THAT IS THE MARCH THAT WE AREON.WE WENT BACK AND FORTH TOWASHINGTON A NUMBER OF TIMES ANDI FELT IT WAS REALLY IMPORTANTTO BE THERE.AND FOR THE FIRST TIMEIOWANS, CAUCUS IN MORE THAN 90SATELLITE LOCATIONS OUTSIDE OFTHE UNITED STATES, INCLUDINGSOME OVERSEAS.ONE OF THOSE LOCATIONS IS AT THEUNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA.THE MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE ISHEALTHCARE.ABOUT TWO-THIRDS ARE SUPPORTIVEOF A GOVERNMENT-RUN PLAN.MORE THAN 60% SAY THEY WANTSOMEONE WHO CAN BEAT PRESIDENTTRUMP AND ABOUT A THIRD OF THEMARE ATTENDING A CAUCUS FOR THEFIRST TIME EVER.ONCE AGAIN CBS NEWS NOT ABLE TOPROJECT A WINNER AT THIS MOMENT.TO GIVE YOU SOME PERSPECTIVE,FOUR YEARS AGO 80% OF THEPRECINCTS WERE ALREADYREPORTING.OF COURSE AFTER THE VOTES COMEIN TONIGHT, ALL EYES WILL SHIFTTO NEW HAMPSHIRE.