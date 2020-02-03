Global  

Deadly Campus Shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Has Classes Cancelled Through Wednesday

Deadly Campus Shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Has Classes Cancelled Through Wednesday

Deadly Campus Shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Has Classes Cancelled Through Wednesday

Two women were shot and killed at a residence hall on the southwest corner of the campus Monday around 10:00 a.m.

A child who was also shot is in stable condition.
Ahmed Abdi RT @ABCWorldNews: DEADLY CAMPUS SHOOTING: The investigation is under way after two women were found fatally shot inside a dorm at Texas A&M… 50 minutes ago

Jim Hankins RT @bschapiroMD: FACTS: -In 2015, @GovAbbott legalized campus carry in the state of Texas. -This shooting did not occur in a Gun Free Zone.… 2 hours ago

Shauna {She/Her} 🔺KūKia'iMauna🔺 RT @bschapiroMD: FACT: In 2015, ⁦@GovAbbott⁩ legalized campus carry in the state of Texas. This shooting did not occur in a Gun Free Zone.… 2 hours ago

Airsport RT @denisemourges: 2 Dead In #Shooting At #Texas A&M #University-Commerce #Campus Residence Hall | HuffPost https://t.co/TEPJJAriXy 2 hours ago

Kevin Duron RT @CBSDFW: Classes cancelled next two days following deadly shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Monday morning. https://t.co/q8Qoghq… 3 hours ago

denise mourges 2 Dead In #Shooting At #Texas A&M #University-Commerce #Campus Residence Hall | HuffPost https://t.co/TEPJJAriXy 3 hours ago

Matt Shaheen Awful news out of Texas A&M University-Commerce. Prayers for the victims & their families. Justice will be done! https://t.co/MyIqropfZ4 3 hours ago

Joan McGinnis 2 Dead In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce Campus Residence Hall https://t.co/y7IgWQENHm 4 hours ago


2 Women Dead, 2-Year-Old Injured At Texas A&M University-Commerce [Video]2 Women Dead, 2-Year-Old Injured At Texas A&M University-Commerce

An active criminal investigation is ongoing at Texas A&M University-Commerce where two women were found dead and a 2-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting at a residence hall.

2 Dead In Shooting At Texas A&M University's Commerce Campus [Video]2 Dead In Shooting At Texas A&M University's Commerce Campus

Police haven't said yet exactly what happened or who the shooter is.

