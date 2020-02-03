Global  

Black History Month: Maxine Horner was one of first black women to serve in Okla. Senate

Students In Willow Grove Mark Black History Month With Read-In Event

They formed a human reading chain from one end of the school to the other.

The Origins of Black History Month in the US

The Origins of Black History Month in the US In 1915, Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson co-founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). ASHNLH committed..

