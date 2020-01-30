Gov. talks education, health care, economy in State of State Address 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 04:00s - Published Gov. talks education, health care, economy in State of State Address Gov. Bill Lee discussed several topics including education, health care and criminal justice reform during his State of the State address.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Kyle Ruggles @killingjoke32 @MaryjaneMjmalin @CNNPolitics But that's all he talks about. For years, same sh*t. What else has he… https://t.co/jinYPMMcLG 1 hour ago ThinkingThis RT @likesMixedNuts: Coal Miners, Manufacturers, 90% of Americans, children, non-whites, Democracy, the Constitution, Fair Trials, the Envir… 7 hours ago Jackie Kucinich Biden’s rep also starts with beating Trump - talks about Biden’s foreign policy experience, invest in education, health care 14 hours ago Sarah Hannen @MtMama1776 Warrens state has lowest in health care, almost then education, and violence threw the ROOF and no one talks about it, 15 hours ago Gitabushi @MMOrpgPrincess @EtPet @AnandWrites The Left also talks about positive rights: the Right to Housing, to Food, to Nu… https://t.co/uoB0NDRtH6 16 hours ago Domingo Garcia . @WHOhd Whitney Blakemore spoke with Joe Enriquez Henry, the political director of @LulacIowa, about their desire… https://t.co/0ttH9sCSvk 17 hours ago Krishnalal Mahanta @pankaj_mishra23 8th February , election khatam hone ke baad full time preparation. I just want a political party s… https://t.co/JTsPM54gWi 18 hours ago ThinkingThis Coal Miners, Manufacturers, 90% of Americans, children, non-whites, Democracy, the Constitution, Fair Trials, the E… https://t.co/0dx1okN7MS 21 hours ago