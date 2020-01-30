Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > It's Groundhog Day!!!!!!

It's Groundhog Day!!!!!!

Video Credit: The Pet Collective - Duration: 03:07s - Published < > Embed
It's Groundhog Day!!!!!!Why does this feel like I'm rewatching the same video over and over again?!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Groundhog Day Is Every Day In Lebanon – OpEd

Bill Murray’s character in the movie Groundhog Day experienced a reoccurring nightmare for what...
Eurasia Review - Published

Bill Murray finally learns to love Groundhog Day in delightfully nostalgic Jeep Super Bowl ad

Bill Murray and his BRFF (Best Rodent Friend Forever) Punxsutawney Phil are going to make the best of...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •MotorAuthorityJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeep “Groundhog Day” Extended Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Bill Murray [Video]Jeep “Groundhog Day” Extended Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Bill Murray

Check out the Jeep “Groundhog Day” extended Super Bowl 2020 commercial with Bill Murray!

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:45Published

Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020 [Video]Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

Can we please fast-forward through this pesky sporting tournament to get to the advertisements? For this list, we’re taking a look at commercials that kicked it out of the park during Super Bowl LIV...

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.