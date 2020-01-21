Companies spend millions on super bowl ads

Indiana sports book alone.

And speaking of spending money... companies shelled out millions on super bowl ads this year.

We went to a local economics professors to find out... why it's worth it for these companies to spend so much money on just 30-seconds.

As we take a look at some of the ads you saw tonight... the simple answer is audience size.

According to the national retail federation... nearly 194-million people were expected to watch the super bowl.

This is a unique opportunity for advertizers to reach a huge audience.

Indiana state university professor robert "gill" says ad need to be memorable... and they need to say something new.

He says hyundai's "smaht pahk" ad is a perfect example.

It's set in boston and features local celebrities chris evans... rachel dratch... and john krasinski -- thick with accents.

:11:49:22 - 11:49:33 "they're doing something smart here.

They are going big with something where the ad itself can be viral."

This year... a 30-second game-ad cost 5-