Seattle shooting suspects arrested in Las Vegas

Seattle shooting suspects arrested in Las Vegas

Seattle shooting suspects arrested in Las Vegas

The Seattle Police Department says the two men were involved in a downtown Seattle shooting that killed one person and injured seven others on Jan.

22.
IN SEATTLE...WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN LASVEGAS!WILLIAM AND MARQUISE TOLBERTWERE BOTH BOOKED....IN "THE CLARK COUNTY DETENTIONCENTER".... SATURDAY.THEY ARE ACCUSED OF KILLING AWOMAN....AND....INJURING 7 OTHERS....LAST MONTH.

METRO SAYS....THE MEN WERE TAKEN INTOCUSTODY....NEAR "THE RIO"...BUT...DID NOT REVEAL....WHAT LED TO THE ARRESTS.NEW NUMBERS FROM THE C-D-C SHOW



Deadly downtown Seattle shooting suspects caught in Las Vegas

After a little over one week on the run, two Seattle deadly shooting suspects were caught in Las...
SeattlePI.com - Published

jonathan_g_1982

Jonathan Graham RT @seattletimes: The two suspects believed responsible for instigating a deadly downtown Seattle gunfight last month are expected to appea… 2 hours ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times The two suspects believed responsible for instigating a deadly downtown Seattle gunfight last month are expected to… https://t.co/6cnuwjqtew 3 hours ago

jaketabber82

tiredofradicals RT @peteb1974: @CityAttyPeteH https://t.co/g4uLLbimBU These career repeat violent offenders had a combined total of 65 arrests and 35 convi… 5 hours ago

spotcrime

spotcrime RT @OfficerCom: Two Suspects in Deadly Downtown Seattle Shooting Arrested in Las Vegas https://t.co/zn6vnViVNb 9 hours ago

OfficerCom

Officer.com Two Suspects in Deadly Downtown Seattle Shooting Arrested in Las Vegas https://t.co/zn6vnViVNb 9 hours ago

lindsey_mirabel

Mirabel Lindsey RT @cnnbrk: Two suspects wanted in shooting that killed one person and injured seven others in Seattle last month have been arrested in Las… 9 hours ago

Flobird5

Flobird RT @JeffPohjola: BREAKING: Marquise Tolbert and William Toliver, the two remaining suspects in last week's downtown Seattle shooting, have… 10 hours ago

OfficeofMayor

SEA Mayor's Office MORNING READ: Suspects wanted in the recent downtown shooting are now in custody, thanks to the hard work of… https://t.co/WgOIZlzWjU 11 hours ago

