Area scores and highlights - Feb. 3

Teams took the court tonight with a combined record two teams took the court tonight with a combined record of 49-1.

That's some serious firepower.

Ingomar and biggersville are the top two teams in 1a and this is the type of game where you can seize some momentum going into the postseason, which by the way, isn't that far away.

Not a seat available in the house at biggersville, packed gym, electric atmosphere for the lions and falcons.

==== zach shugars getting it going early, burying the deep range shot, but it was the lions who garnered most of the momentum in the first, senior hunter stacy, he likes what he sees from downtown, that kid has a smoooooth jumper.

==== next possession, devin leatherwood that's good from three, pump up the crowd young man, pump up that crowd.

==== he ain't done either, right in shugars grill, bueno.

Lions launched out to a 3 point lead at the end of the 1st.

But like all great games between great teams, this went down to the wire.

Biggersville hit a three to force overtime then held the falcons scoreless in ot to hand ingomar their first loss of the season 46 to 43.

Something tells me we haven't heard the last from these two teams this season.

Huge win for biggersville.

On the soccer field, lafayette defeated saltillo 4-2 to punch their ticket back to the 5a state title game.

Sophomore hudson lindsay scored a hat trick.

They await the winner of long beach and east central.

The commodores beat long beach in last year's final 5 to 1.

The finals are set for this saturday in brandon at 6 pm.

