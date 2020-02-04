Southeastern Minnesota man preps for Iditarod

Are world champions.// it's the second day of february which means of the winter sports season is in full swing.

For one southeastern minnesota native, his sport doesn't involve a court, field, ball or even skiis.

It's one of the more dangerous sports out there and it all takes place on the great fronteir.

Damon ramaker is preparing for the iditarod.

"this will be my first time."

The iditarod is the premier dog sled race in the world.

it's a nearly one thousand mile race in alaska that stretches from anchorage to nome and lasts roughly two weeks.

Chatfield residents got an up close look at what it takes to compete in the iditarod.... the gear that makes up the race... and the dogs that make up the team.

But why try your hand at such a dangerous race?

Ramaker said it was a natural fit.

"i've always been kind of interested in dogs and a series of opportunities presented themselves, i just kind of fell into it.

I'm very excited and very nervous yeah."

The dogs make up the backbone of the race... and are prepping just as much as their musher.

"we're putting a lot of miles on the dogs, we train probably four days a week is what it comes out to be.

Ideally we'll have about two thousand miles by the time