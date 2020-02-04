Super Bowl LIV

The comeback kids!

The 100th superbowl season ended in a thriller!

For the first 100th superbowl season ended in a thriller!

For the first time in 50 years the kansas city chiefs are taking home the lombardi trophy.

And here's how it went down.

The chiefs score the first touchdown of the day, second and goal, pat mahomes adds another rushing touchdown to hi s resume.

10-3 chiefs.

-- five minutes to go in the half, 49ers first and long, jimmy garrapolo to kyle huge-check, he breaks the tackle and dives for the touchdwon.

So we're all tied going into the break -- the 49ers go up 20 to 10 off of a patrick mahomes interception pass - he threw for two interceptions today.

He had zero in the post season coming into this game.

Third quarter, jimmy garappolo hands it off to raheem mostert who gets in for the touchdown.

-- if you remember in the nfc championship final, the chiefs were down 20 at the half and cameback to win that game.

So you can't count them out.

Time's running out, chiefs third and goal, mahomes finds travis kelce in the endzone.

-- less than three minutes to go, third and goal, mahomes passes it to damien williams for the touchdown.

The call was under review but it was ruled good.

-- the 49ers with one more shot to win this game, fourth down, garropolo gets taken down its imcompltete.

-- 1:20 left in this game, mahomes passes it off to williams and he is out.

Takes it all the way to the house to secure the win.

Head coach andy reid has the most career wins than any coach without a super bowl win.

Tonight he earned it.

Fifty years in the making.

Kansas city is on fire tonight!

Patrick mahomes takes home the mvp trophy.

