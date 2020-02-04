Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Super Bowl LIVSuper Bowl LIV 49ers vs. Chiefs
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Super Bowl LIV

The comeback kids!

The 100th superbowl season ended in a thriller!

For the first 100th superbowl season ended in a thriller!

For the first time in 50 years the kansas city chiefs are taking home the lombardi trophy.

And here's how it went down.

The chiefs score the first touchdown of the day, second and goal, pat mahomes adds another rushing touchdown to hi s resume.

10-3 chiefs.

-- five minutes to go in the half, 49ers first and long, jimmy garrapolo to kyle huge-check, he breaks the tackle and dives for the touchdwon.

So we're all tied going into the break -- the 49ers go up 20 to 10 off of a patrick mahomes interception pass - he threw for two interceptions today.

He had zero in the post season coming into this game.

Third quarter, jimmy garappolo hands it off to raheem mostert who gets in for the touchdown.

-- if you remember in the nfc championship final, the chiefs were down 20 at the half and cameback to win that game.

So you can't count them out.

Time's running out, chiefs third and goal, mahomes finds travis kelce in the endzone.

-- less than three minutes to go, third and goal, mahomes passes it to damien williams for the touchdown.

The call was under review but it was ruled good.

-- the 49ers with one more shot to win this game, fourth down, garropolo gets taken down its imcompltete.

-- 1:20 left in this game, mahomes passes it off to williams and he is out.

Takes it all the way to the house to secure the win.

Head coach andy reid has the most career wins than any coach without a super bowl win.

Tonight he earned it.

Fifty years in the making.

Kansas city is on fire tonight!

Patrick mahomes takes home the mvp trophy.

The



Recent related news from verified sources

Wendy Williams and Others Condemn Beyonce and Jay-Z for Sitting Down During National Anthem

The power couple has just lost the respect of many Americans after they remained seated during Demi...
AceShowbiz - Published

Ford thinks the Mustang Mach-E's frunk is a good tailgate cooler

Super Bowl LIV is still fresh in many people's memories, but that isn't stopping Ford from trying to...
engadget - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

stilwell_james

JStills RT @CBSNews: After the Kansas City Chiefs won on Sunday, this player made snow angels in the confetti, then paid off the adoption fees for… 2 seconds ago

_carlossxlis

SOLIS lll RT @ESPNNFL: .@Mathieu_Era pumped up the Chiefs for Super Bowl LIV 🔥 (via @NFLFilms) https://t.co/ooYWlrAEOe 3 seconds ago

beingbelle13

lavender lover RT @Hyderix: my grandfather was a chiefs fan since day one. in 1970 he bought 2 pairs of socks that he vowed to never touch until the chief… 3 seconds ago

GaboMaza

Gabo Maza RT @lexilafleur: My 2 yo daughter watched the Super Bowl halftime show. She’s now a stripper and selling pictures of her feet online. She’s… 3 seconds ago

Criiss___

... @nballaccess Thats what i mean like a 3rd stringer could hop on the Super Bowl get lucky and win it 3 seconds ago

KenReedPatriot

KenR RT @lloyd4man: Best halftime show ever at a Super bowl https://t.co/wCdQ6h3Cdj 3 seconds ago

AdrianGarciaMqz

Adrian Garcia-Marquez RT @sbjsbd: Super Bowl LIV: 99.869 million viewers on Fox alone 101.369 million on Fox + streaming services 102 million on Fox + streaming… 4 seconds ago

margaritamimi1

Tweeter-in-Chief RT @bethreinhard: See the Super Bowl ad on Trump freeing a woman from prison? Here's the back story about how the Justice Dept office charg… 4 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

J. Lo And Shakira Display Latino Issues During The Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]J. Lo And Shakira Display Latino Issues During The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira represented Latinos on Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show. Joining them on stage were artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, along with Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter. The..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Super Bowl commercials: Who scored and who fumbled on the ad industry's biggest stage [Video]Super Bowl commercials: Who scored and who fumbled on the ad industry's biggest stage

As if collectively responding to a moment of partisan politics and unsettling news, the bulk of this year's Super Bowl LIV commercials leaned heavily toward the playful and silly.

Credit: WFFTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.