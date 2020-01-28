Texas BBQ Super Bowl cook off

C1 3 and i wanted to show y'all what my family is up to in elgin texas...45 minutes east of austin.

My uncle jd's every year....they do a cook off.

And it's texas so of course it's go big or go home.

They bring out a couple 15 to 18 barbeque pits and it's $20 to enter each category....open ribs, chicken and dessert.

With the money going to relay for life.

Last year they raised over a thousand.

If you don't cook you can be a judge.

Here's a