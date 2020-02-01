Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Purdue students attend Iowa Democratic Caucuses

Purdue students attend Iowa Democratic Caucuses

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Purdue students attend Iowa Democratic CaucusesPurdue students attend Iowa Democratic Caucuses
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Purdue students attend Iowa Democratic Caucuses

What could be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

They're getting hands- on experience working the iowa democratic caucuses.

This is through purdue's center for c- span scholarship and engagement.

One of those students is gerardo pons -- an intern here at wlfi.

He tells us their tasks include grabbing interviews and setting up camera equipment.

But overall, they're learning about the presidential campaign process.

He tells us what he finds most surprising.

A lot of the campaign events that we go to, there's a lot of young people but the c- span people told us not even half of them are likely to register or are going to show up to vote.

Their enthusiasm is there but just the interest in participating in the system is not really there.

The candidates have been hosting rallies since last thursday leading up to tomorrow.

That's when the caucuses kick off statewide.

Purdue students will be heading back on tuesday.

A




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wadsworth journalism students travel to 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses for hands-on experience [Video]Wadsworth journalism students travel to 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses for hands-on experience

Student journalists from Wadsworth High School hit the road and traveled to Iowa ahead of the Feb. 3 Democratic caucuses.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.