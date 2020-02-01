Purdue students attend Iowa Democratic Caucuses

What could be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

They're getting hands- on experience working the iowa democratic caucuses.

This is through purdue's center for c- span scholarship and engagement.

One of those students is gerardo pons -- an intern here at wlfi.

He tells us their tasks include grabbing interviews and setting up camera equipment.

But overall, they're learning about the presidential campaign process.

He tells us what he finds most surprising.

A lot of the campaign events that we go to, there's a lot of young people but the c- span people told us not even half of them are likely to register or are going to show up to vote.

Their enthusiasm is there but just the interest in participating in the system is not really there.

The candidates have been hosting rallies since last thursday leading up to tomorrow.

That's when the caucuses kick off statewide.

Purdue students will be heading back on tuesday.

A